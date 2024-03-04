“WOW!” It was the first word,(after one of the smoothest & sneakiest pulmonary expansion attacks ever) uttered. Then I noticed how comfortable on this cheap shop stool I’d become. My eyes now glistening and with a smile out of nowhere the thought entered that I should share this moment. Oh that I could share more but alas I’ll give the most concise, a bit late huh? Review of this exceptional flower and the form of which I partook. Papaya Bomb NASHA Papaya Bomb Pressed Hash Wow!******* [4-5 stars simply are not enough for the number and varieties available for both Medical and Industrial I mean Recreational use], thus for Papaya Bomb Seven Stars The hash cut almost brittle like, it was cool in the cave, a good slice came off in one larger and two smaller filets. Right into the brass homemade ‘hash pipe’s mug. I waved a two flame gas Zippo in the general direction of the side and top of the bowl and really didn’t see the hash disappear. “That’s nice, smooth” such a taste!” …..wait for it..~KaaBluey#*!?!##, nothing’s coming out vapour wize but my eyeballs are threatening a ‘French leave’ and yet I’ve never felt better. So, pain,[ 4 spinal surgeries including plates and screws], lovely nerve damage and now an old gangster <74> with arthritis I forgot about for a moment. ******* A sense of Wellbeing in spite of it all ******* I’ve seen this Review to its very end without distraction. Remarkable ******* Focus ******* Euphoria ******* Pain relief ******* I’m not an anything else, I do know what to me is special and or worthy of note in this vast array of offerings. This flower and its use, a beautiful gift to we who still remember what the ‘old stuff’, the Pakistani patty primos, and Temple balls. Red & Blonde Lebanese and such. Thanks for this all of you that made my experience possible. For what it’s worth