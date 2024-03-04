Papaya Bomb reviews
Papaya Bomb strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Papaya Bomb strain flavors
Papaya Bomb strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
Papaya Bomb reviews
t........6
March 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
I don’t usually leave reviews, but this is my new favorite strain. I have never enjoyed the flavor of a strain so much, it tastes like you’re biting into a spoon of trix cereal. I feel so high I could pass on to the next level. If I do indeed pass away from sheer marijuana intoxication, I want some of this strain to be buried with me so my corpse will always smell fruity and dank. My tombstone will read “died smoking some fucking legendary shit”.
s........r
August 4, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
I grew Papaya Bomb from a clone last year, along with 3 other strains. It's now the only one I'm running out of. It's like it opens new closets in my brain, and ideas fall out! (The other 3 are "never again" - perfectly good, but boring.)
I........2
August 14, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I grew this in a greenhouse with light assist. It made the best hash we ever came across besides the straight Papaya it’s self. The flower is not what you would call top shelf for life oks but the taste is unreal. It gives off a smell of a bit of skunk mixed with papaya and sweet fruit. This is definitely not a beginner strain when it comes to growing her and if you top her to much or not enough she is hard to control. She eats like crazy so up your feed for her and she will pay off. Freeze some for your favorite hash maker and you will never want anything else . Super Stoney !!
V........4
July 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
It is a really nice high, I can tell it’s more on the Sativa side. It’s not the type to knock me out of my sleep but it’s mellow! Great aroma, smells like fruity/grapefruit. Great smoke, taste and smell. 10 out of 5!
n........4
February 20, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
“WOW!” It was the first word,(after one of the smoothest & sneakiest pulmonary expansion attacks ever) uttered. Then I noticed how comfortable on this cheap shop stool I’d become. My eyes now glistening and with a smile out of nowhere the thought entered that I should share this moment. Oh that I could share more but alas I’ll give the most concise, a bit late huh? Review of this exceptional flower and the form of which I partook. Papaya Bomb NASHA Papaya Bomb Pressed Hash Wow!******* [4-5 stars simply are not enough for the number and varieties available for both Medical and Industrial I mean Recreational use], thus for Papaya Bomb Seven Stars The hash cut almost brittle like, it was cool in the cave, a good slice came off in one larger and two smaller filets. Right into the brass homemade ‘hash pipe’s mug. I waved a two flame gas Zippo in the general direction of the side and top of the bowl and really didn’t see the hash disappear. “That’s nice, smooth” such a taste!” …..wait for it..~KaaBluey#*!?!##, nothing’s coming out vapour wize but my eyeballs are threatening a ‘French leave’ and yet I’ve never felt better. So, pain,[ 4 spinal surgeries including plates and screws], lovely nerve damage and now an old gangster <74> with arthritis I forgot about for a moment. ******* A sense of Wellbeing in spite of it all ******* I’ve seen this Review to its very end without distraction. Remarkable ******* Focus ******* Euphoria ******* Pain relief ******* I’m not an anything else, I do know what to me is special and or worthy of note in this vast array of offerings. This flower and its use, a beautiful gift to we who still remember what the ‘old stuff’, the Pakistani patty primos, and Temple balls. Red & Blonde Lebanese and such. Thanks for this all of you that made my experience possible. For what it’s worth
J........9
August 16, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Wow real nice bud here papaya bomb mine was blonde in color tasted like hash and smells nutty this one is real pungent 2-3 hits .and your locked to the couch! With a big smile saying "I can't move I'm parked "
G........8
August 25, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Not bad at all. This strain is the closest to an alcohol-type of intoxication that I’ve found. Relaxed body, pleasantly buzzy head but still thinking clearly. I’m mostly an indica user so I wouldn’t be using it on a daily basis but I feel like this would be great for a night out.
b........k
June 2, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Anxious
Dry eyes
hits harsh but it’s good