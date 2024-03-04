Papaya Bomb reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Papaya Bomb.

Papaya Bomb strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Papaya Bomb strain helps with

  • Depression
    36% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain

March 4, 2024
I don’t usually leave reviews, but this is my new favorite strain. I have never enjoyed the flavor of a strain so much, it tastes like you’re biting into a spoon of trix cereal. I feel so high I could pass on to the next level. If I do indeed pass away from sheer marijuana intoxication, I want some of this strain to be buried with me so my corpse will always smell fruity and dank. My tombstone will read “died smoking some fucking legendary shit”.
15 people found this helpful
August 4, 2023
I grew Papaya Bomb from a clone last year, along with 3 other strains. It's now the only one I'm running out of. It's like it opens new closets in my brain, and ideas fall out! (The other 3 are "never again" - perfectly good, but boring.)
8 people found this helpful
August 14, 2023
I grew this in a greenhouse with light assist. It made the best hash we ever came across besides the straight Papaya it’s self. The flower is not what you would call top shelf for life oks but the taste is unreal. It gives off a smell of a bit of skunk mixed with papaya and sweet fruit. This is definitely not a beginner strain when it comes to growing her and if you top her to much or not enough she is hard to control. She eats like crazy so up your feed for her and she will pay off. Freeze some for your favorite hash maker and you will never want anything else . Super Stoney !!
8 people found this helpful
July 25, 2023
It is a really nice high, I can tell it’s more on the Sativa side. It’s not the type to knock me out of my sleep but it’s mellow! Great aroma, smells like fruity/grapefruit. Great smoke, taste and smell. 10 out of 5!
4 people found this helpful
February 20, 2024
“WOW!” It was the first word,(after one of the smoothest & sneakiest pulmonary expansion attacks ever) uttered. Then I noticed how comfortable on this cheap shop stool I’d become. My eyes now glistening and with a smile out of nowhere the thought entered that I should share this moment. Oh that I could share more but alas I’ll give the most concise, a bit late huh? Review of this exceptional flower and the form of which I partook. Papaya Bomb NASHA Papaya Bomb Pressed Hash Wow!******* [4-5 stars simply are not enough for the number and varieties available for both Medical and Industrial I mean Recreational use], thus for Papaya Bomb Seven Stars The hash cut almost brittle like, it was cool in the cave, a good slice came off in one larger and two smaller filets. Right into the brass homemade ‘hash pipe’s mug. I waved a two flame gas Zippo in the general direction of the side and top of the bowl and really didn’t see the hash disappear. “That’s nice, smooth” such a taste!” …..wait for it..~KaaBluey#*!?!##, nothing’s coming out vapour wize but my eyeballs are threatening a ‘French leave’ and yet I’ve never felt better. So, pain,[ 4 spinal surgeries including plates and screws], lovely nerve damage and now an old gangster <74> with arthritis I forgot about for a moment. ******* A sense of Wellbeing in spite of it all ******* I’ve seen this Review to its very end without distraction. Remarkable ******* Focus ******* Euphoria ******* Pain relief ******* I’m not an anything else, I do know what to me is special and or worthy of note in this vast array of offerings. This flower and its use, a beautiful gift to we who still remember what the ‘old stuff’, the Pakistani patty primos, and Temple balls. Red & Blonde Lebanese and such. Thanks for this all of you that made my experience possible. For what it’s worth
4 people found this helpful
August 16, 2024
Wow real nice bud here papaya bomb mine was blonde in color tasted like hash and smells nutty this one is real pungent 2-3 hits .and your locked to the couch! With a big smile saying "I can't move I'm parked "
2 people found this helpful
August 25, 2024
Not bad at all. This strain is the closest to an alcohol-type of intoxication that I’ve found. Relaxed body, pleasantly buzzy head but still thinking clearly. I’m mostly an indica user so I wouldn’t be using it on a daily basis but I feel like this would be great for a night out.
1 person found this helpful
June 2, 2023
hits harsh but it’s good
1 person found this helpful

