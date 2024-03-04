stock photo similar to Papaya Bomb
HybridTHC 31%CBG 1%

Papaya Bomb

Papaya Bomb is a Purple City Genetics hybrid bred for their 2022 El Krem Collection. Like its name suggests, Papaya Bomb combines Papaya and THC Bomb for a stony hybrid that packs as much punch as it does flavor—it placed second for the 2022 Emerald Cup’s solventless concentrate category. You might not be a fruit person, but this pungent aroma of fruit, skunk and pine, not to mention electric-green buds, will make up for your daily servings. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Bomb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Suggest an edit

Papaya Bomb strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Focused

Papaya Bomb strain helps with

  • Depression
    36% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain
Papaya Bomb strain reviews11

March 4, 2024
I don’t usually leave reviews, but this is my new favorite strain. I have never enjoyed the flavor of a strain so much, it tastes like you’re biting into a spoon of trix cereal. I feel so high I could pass on to the next level. If I do indeed pass away from sheer marijuana intoxication, I want some of this strain to be buried with me so my corpse will always smell fruity and dank. My tombstone will read “died smoking some fucking legendary shit”.
15 people found this helpful
August 14, 2023
8 people found this helpful
August 4, 2023
I grew Papaya Bomb from a clone last year, along with 3 other strains. It's now the only one I'm running out of. It's like it opens new closets in my brain, and ideas fall out! (The other 3 are "never again" - perfectly good, but boring.)
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

