I grew this in a greenhouse with light assist. It made the best hash we ever came across besides the straight Papaya it’s self. The flower is not what you would call top shelf for life oks but the taste is unreal. It gives off a smell of a bit of skunk mixed with papaya and sweet fruit. This is definitely not a beginner strain when it comes to growing her and if you top her to much or not enough she is hard to control. She eats like crazy so up your feed for her and she will pay off. Freeze some for your favorite hash maker and you will never want anything else . Super Stoney !!