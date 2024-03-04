stock photo similar to Papaya Bomb
HybridTHC 31%CBG 1%
Papaya Bomb
Papaya Bomb is a Purple City Genetics hybrid bred for their 2022 El Krem Collection. Like its name suggests, Papaya Bomb combines Papaya and THC Bomb for a stony hybrid that packs as much punch as it does flavor—it placed second for the 2022 Emerald Cup’s solventless concentrate category. You might not be a fruit person, but this pungent aroma of fruit, skunk and pine, not to mention electric-green buds, will make up for your daily servings. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Bomb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Papaya Bomb strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Papaya Bomb strain flavors
Papaya Bomb strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Depression
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Pain
Papaya Bomb strain reviews11
t........6
March 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
I........2
August 14, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
s........r
August 4, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed