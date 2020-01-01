ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 2 reviews

Papaya Punch

Papaya Punch

Bred by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch, this strain puts out a calming high perfect for winding down after a day out with friends. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

