Hybrid

Paradise Rose

Paradise Rose is a weed strain from influential California grower and breeder Huckleberry Hill Farms. Paradise Rose is a cross of Whitethorn Rose x RS-11. The parent Whitethorn Rose has been winning a lot of awards in California in the 2020s. RS-11 is a hot OZK cross. We're still learning more about Paradise Rose, leave one of the first reviews about how it looks, smells, feels, and grows.

