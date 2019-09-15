ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Paradise Waits reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Paradise Waits.

Reviews

22

Avatar for Sweetnicolie
Member since 2018
The thing that stood out to me about this strain is the uplifting effect it had on meWonderful buds
Avatar for Steveg13
Member since 2014
Been buying “the purple” for many years in broward county and this is the same strain but now so much better Improved because dispensary grown so now the buds are much thicker, yet with the same enveloping aroma that starts you on the journey Roll one and halfway thru you question the need t...
Avatar for Nolabudz
Member since 2019
Beautiful bud structure. Dense with resin and kinda reminds me of sour diesel in the way the bugs are formed. It smells fresh and piney. The high is the best day tripping herb I've had in a long time. Clear head, soaring with creativity and positivity.
Avatar for Attila87
Member since 2019
I've had this in crumble and flower. Very potent, good for pain but it wont put you to sleep. You will be very relaxed though. The crumble was very fruity almost like fruit punch. The flower has a sweet fruit taste to it as well but it has more of an earthy taste. Very good bud tho. Picked some up ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for MrPalmBeach80
Member since 2019
This is the holy grail of potient pot. This is hands down the dopest dope, as the oh so wise James Franco said in Pineapple Express. This strain flying sidekicks you in the head and the force slowly engulfs you and all is good with the world. Definitely my unicorn strain. BUY, BUY, BUY, oh ya BUY, B...
Avatar for eldergoon
Member since 2015
Wow. The first strain in Florida I've seen @ above 29% THC this is one strong and tasty strain for experienced cannabis consumers.
Avatar for Bfitz727
Member since 2019
Was a good smoke. The 27.9% thc had me superb. Very uplifting and definitely a day time smoke. Will be getting more. I give it a 8 on a scale to 10.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for D-Bo420
Member since 2019
I've gotten this strain twice and the 1st time it was 28% this time 27% total canabiniods. 0.8% cbg and the rest thc! Never had anything this potent! I will jump @ the opportunity when it arises, even when I'm good on my supply! Real mellow, happy,relaxed high.
HappyRelaxedSleepy