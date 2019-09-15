Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Been buying “the purple” for many years in broward county and this is the same strain but now so much better
Improved because dispensary grown so now the buds are much thicker, yet with the same enveloping aroma that starts you on the journey Roll one and halfway thru you question the need t...
Beautiful bud structure. Dense with resin and kinda reminds me of sour diesel in the way the bugs are formed. It smells fresh and piney. The high is the best day tripping herb I've had in a long time. Clear head, soaring with creativity and positivity.
I've had this in crumble and flower. Very potent, good for pain but it wont put you to sleep. You will be very relaxed though. The crumble was very fruity almost like fruit punch. The flower has a sweet fruit taste to it as well but it has more of an earthy taste. Very good bud tho. Picked some up ...
This is the holy grail of potient pot. This is hands down the dopest dope, as the oh so wise James Franco said in Pineapple Express. This strain flying sidekicks you in the head and the force slowly engulfs you and all is good with the world. Definitely my unicorn strain. BUY, BUY, BUY, oh ya BUY, B...
I've gotten this strain twice and the 1st time it was 28% this time 27% total canabiniods. 0.8% cbg and the rest thc! Never had anything this potent! I will jump @ the opportunity when it arises, even when I'm good on my supply! Real mellow, happy,relaxed high.