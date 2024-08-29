Passion Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Passion Punch.

write a review

Passion Punch strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Focused

Passion Punch strain flavors

Loading...

Grape

Loading...

Berry

Passion Punch strain helps with

Passion Punch reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 29, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
Tastes fruity smokes good high lasts for a while.
1 person found this helpful
September 26, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Uplifting, comforting, and relaxing. kind of creamy, dreamy high. Light forehead buzz upon first hit so a bit cerebral. Relaxes the mind and body. Elevate mood. Calming. Smells sweet, tart, and tropical, with notes of earthy, pine, and lavender. Overall tasty smoke. Would use to wind down from a stressful day.
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Passion Punch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...