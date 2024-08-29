Passion Punch reviews
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 50% of people say it helps with Gastrointestinal disorder
n........6
August 29, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Tastes fruity smokes good high lasts for a while.
m........a
September 26, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifting, comforting, and relaxing. kind of creamy, dreamy high. Light forehead buzz upon first hit so a bit cerebral. Relaxes the mind and body. Elevate mood. Calming. Smells sweet, tart, and tropical, with notes of earthy, pine, and lavender. Overall tasty smoke. Would use to wind down from a stressful day.