HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%

Passion Punch

Passion Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fruit Punch and Purple Punch. This strain is a fruity and floral hybrid that has a tropical and citrus flavor with hints of lavender and grape. Passion Punch is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Passion Punch effects include uplifted, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Passion Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and nausea. Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Passion Punch features flavors like tropical, citrus, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Passion Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a soothing and uplifting hybrid that can help you feel relaxed and happy while enjoying its delicious flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Passion Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Passion Punch strain effects

Passion Punch strain flavors

Passion Punch strain helps with

Passion Punch strain reviews2

August 29, 2024
Tastes fruity smokes good high lasts for a while.
September 26, 2024
Uplifting, comforting, and relaxing. kind of creamy, dreamy high. Light forehead buzz upon first hit so a bit cerebral. Relaxes the mind and body. Elevate mood. Calming. Smells sweet, tart, and tropical, with notes of earthy, pine, and lavender. Overall tasty smoke. Would use to wind down from a stressful day.
Passion Punch strain genetics