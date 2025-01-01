Past Participle is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Puffy Payton x Zawtlatti. This is a robust strain with high yields and resin production, ideal for both hash and flower. Past Participle produces deep purple and green buds that produce diesel, sweet, and banana terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Past Participle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.