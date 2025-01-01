Patterned Hanky
Patterned Hanky
Patterned Hanky is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Supreme Gelatti and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Patterned Hanky is known to have a THC content that typically ranges from 20% to 25%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Patterned Hanky features Myrcene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Patterned Hanky’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Patterned Hanky, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
