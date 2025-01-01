stock photo similar to PB&T
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
PB&T
PB&T is a cannabis strain bred by Clout King. PB&T is a cross of Peanut Butter Cup and Terdz. PB&T combines the bag appeal of Terdz with the unique terpene profile of the Peanut Butter Cup. PB&T’s dominant terpenes are Limonene, B-Caryophyllene, and B-myrcene.
