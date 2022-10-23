stock photo similar to Peanut Butter Cup
HybridTHC 25%CBD 0%
Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut Butter Cup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Cup is 25% THC, making it a great choice for experienced cannabis consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Cup, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Peanut Butter Cup strain effects
Peanut Butter Cup strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Peanut Butter Cup strain reviews7
m........8
October 23, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Anxious
A........0
November 12, 2022
Sleepy
Uplifted
Dry eyes
c........1
February 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed