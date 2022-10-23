definitely no peanut butter taste but more like coffee and butter,I think it's pretty decent I hit it through a disposable vape I just got mine was indica and honestly it's pretty really relaxing especially if you put some music on with headphones, but those prone to axnity (like me) should probably try and stay chill throughout the whole thing it can help with your anxiety or make it worse from what I felt 😅, at one point I did get pretty anxious or paranoid feeling but that was only once when I decided to smoke before work other than that it's a nice strain perfect to use when you wake up or before you go to bed or even at any other social event as long as it isn't work.👍