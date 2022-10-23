stock photo similar to Peanut Butter Cup
HybridTHC 25%CBD 0%

Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Cup is 25% THC, making it a great choice for experienced cannabis consumers. 



Peanut Butter Cup strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Uplifted

Relaxed

Peanut Butter Cup strain flavors

Butter

Coffee

Nutty

Peanut Butter Cup strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
Peanut Butter Cup strain reviews7

October 23, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Anxious
definitely no peanut butter taste but more like coffee and butter,I think it's pretty decent I hit it through a disposable vape I just got mine was indica and honestly it's pretty really relaxing especially if you put some music on with headphones, but those prone to axnity (like me) should probably try and stay chill throughout the whole thing it can help with your anxiety or make it worse from what I felt 😅, at one point I did get pretty anxious or paranoid feeling but that was only once when I decided to smoke before work other than that it's a nice strain perfect to use when you wake up or before you go to bed or even at any other social event as long as it isn't work.👍
6 people found this helpful
November 12, 2022
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Uplifted
Loading...Dry eyes
Amazing strain absolutely destroyed me.
6 people found this helpful
February 7, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
One of the strongest strains I’ve ever smoked!!!! I absolutely love it!!⛽️⛽️⛽️💨💨💨💨💨💨
3 people found this helpful
Peanut Butter Cup strain genetics