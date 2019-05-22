ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Peach Cobbler reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peach Cobbler.

Reviews

8

Avatar for DresHaze
Member since 2019
Amazing Smooth Hit. Great taste! Definitely tasted like peach with a blend of orange flavors. I’m all about those upper creative vibes and this strain definitely meet that need. Euphoric but not overwhelming. No paranoia. Relaxing feels.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for WillThrashM
Member since 2018
I was feeling some writers block in my English class this morning and I remembered to take my medication but i still couldn’t focus. I hit some kids wax at school and didn’t even ask what strain cause I normally don’t care and it was free😂 It kicked in halfway back to class and I didn’t feel much d...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for MackyD
Member since 2019
Nice pick me up strain, smooth and great taste to it. Good anytime strain.
feelings
Avatar for lucasa5384
Member since 2017
Awesome bud. Very smooth smoke and delicious strain. Effects for me was a bud that helped a lot with relaxing my muscles and putting me in a calmer mood, and also woke me up more in the process. Would definitely recommend if you come across
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MrRollerz
Member since 2016
This is an amazing strain and was very lucky to have come across it. I personally watched two pounds disappear in one hour just base on bag appeal. It’s a pretty deep purple and some nugs were as big as tennis balls (on an indoor run). Definitely hits great and is a roller coaster of a high, and the...
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Tydtb404
Member since 2018
Very smoother smoke high quality in the taste like a peach swisher great smoke
feelings
Avatar for LadyBaybee
Member since 2016
Beautiful dense buds, super smooth smoke
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kentokey
Member since 2018
Beauty color and great dense boulder type buds, breaking it down was a work out. great full body high after a few hits from a blunt and completely fried after the whole thing
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed