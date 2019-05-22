Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peach Cobbler.
Reviews
8
DresHaze
Member since 2019
Amazing Smooth Hit. Great taste! Definitely tasted like peach with a blend of orange flavors. I’m all about those upper creative vibes and this strain definitely meet that need. Euphoric but not overwhelming. No paranoia. Relaxing feels.
I was feeling some writers block in my English class this morning and I remembered to take my medication but i still couldn’t focus. I hit some kids wax at school and didn’t even ask what strain cause I normally don’t care and it was free😂 It kicked in halfway back to class and I didn’t feel much d...
Awesome bud. Very smooth smoke and delicious strain. Effects for me was a bud that helped a lot with relaxing my muscles and putting me in a calmer mood, and also woke me up more in the process. Would definitely recommend if you come across
This is an amazing strain and was very lucky to have come across it. I personally watched two pounds disappear in one hour just base on bag appeal. It’s a pretty deep purple and some nugs were as big as tennis balls (on an indoor run). Definitely hits great and is a roller coaster of a high, and the...