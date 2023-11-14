Peach Fuzz reviews
w........2
November 14, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
**Peach Fuzz:** - Sativa-leaning with euphoria and cerebral stimulation. - Distinct aroma of sour peach rinds. - Delightful taste reminiscent of a light peachy breeze. - Resulted in a head high with mild hazy vision, scoring an 8.5/10.
c........6
February 25, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Good wake and bake. Helps me with headaches and migraines. Good taste to it as well.
C........7
July 28, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Perfect wake and bake. Tasty. Tastes like happiness 😊 Feels Lovely 🫶
g........1
February 12, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Great scent! Helps keep calm and gives some focus with just the right amount of energy.
a........9
December 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
love euphoric relaxed happy helped me with anxiety The taste and high was great tastes exactly like the peach candy rings
i........z
October 9, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Name describes it best.