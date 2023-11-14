Peach Fuzz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peach Fuzz.

Peach Fuzz strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Uplifted

Peach Fuzz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    14% of people say it helps with Headaches

Peach Fuzz reviews

November 14, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
**Peach Fuzz:** - Sativa-leaning with euphoria and cerebral stimulation. - Distinct aroma of sour peach rinds. - Delightful taste reminiscent of a light peachy breeze. - Resulted in a head high with mild hazy vision, scoring an 8.5/10.
3 people found this helpful
February 25, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Good wake and bake. Helps me with headaches and migraines. Good taste to it as well.
1 person found this helpful
July 28, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Perfect wake and bake. Tasty. Tastes like happiness 😊 Feels Lovely 🫶
February 12, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Great scent! Helps keep calm and gives some focus with just the right amount of energy.
December 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
love euphoric relaxed happy helped me with anxiety The taste and high was great tastes exactly like the peach candy rings
October 9, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Name describes it best.

