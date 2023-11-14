stock photo similar to Peach Fuzz
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Peach Fuzz

Peach Fuzz is a hybrid weed strain and a genetic cross of TK91, Peach 02, and Wilson. Clocking in at 40% sativa and 60% indica and boasting a delightful combination of fruity and earthy flavors, Peach Fuzz is a top choice for beginners and cannabis enthusiasts alike. Peach Fuzz boasts a moderate 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Consumers report that Peach Fuzz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. This strain's well-rounded effects make it suitable for unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peach Fuzz when looking for relief from anxiety, stress, and mild pain. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Peach Fuzz features flavors like sweet peach and tropical fruit, with earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which enhances the strain's overall calming nature. Peach Fuzz usually costs between $10 and $15 per gram. No matter whether you're looking for relaxation or a mood boost, this strain has something to offer. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Fuzz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Peach Fuzz strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Uplifted

Peach Fuzz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    14% of people say it helps with Headaches
Peach Fuzz strain reviews7

November 14, 2023
**Peach Fuzz:** - Sativa-leaning with euphoria and cerebral stimulation. - Distinct aroma of sour peach rinds. - Delightful taste reminiscent of a light peachy breeze. - Resulted in a head high with mild hazy vision, scoring an 8.5/10.
February 25, 2024
Good wake and bake. Helps me with headaches and migraines. Good taste to it as well.
July 28, 2024
Perfect wake and bake. Tasty. Tastes like happiness 😊 Feels Lovely 🫶
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Peach Fuzz strain genetics