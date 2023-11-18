Peach Gelato reviews
Peach Gelato strain effects
Peach Gelato strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
T........0
November 18, 2023
Energetic
Focused
I love this strain. I use this one when I play my video games on my pc. It is a great strain if you want a good high, great energy and superb focus! I highly recommend this to any gamers out there!
a........7
December 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Good citrus smell, hits hard and tastes nice
a........8
April 19, 2024
good bud but dos not work well to press into flower rosin
T........i
Yesterday
Focused
Happy
Great overall high, great feeling. Very sweet just great overall. Burned perfectly and didn’t burn my chest