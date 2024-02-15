Peach Maraschino reviews
Peach Maraschino strain effects
Peach Maraschino strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
s........o
February 15, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Such a lovely strain. I often become anxious in the afternoon, but this strain alleviates my anxiety while making daily activities feel less overwhelming. Definitely no couch-lock, just a calming and creative experience. It sounds like it's very mild but I only smoke a little bit in the afternoons. When I smoke more it's powerful. Yum.
K........1
February 22, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Perfect balance of indica and sativa. The peachy after taste was a declined surprise at the end. Surprisingly kept me very motivated around the house and going to the gym. 👌🏼 I will be getting this strain many more times!
c........s
October 29, 2024
Creative
Tingly
gives that gel filter to life, life under glass; great for watching the world go by on a city street corner; didn’t feel particularly energized socially after hitting this at a bar;
M........1
December 16, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Nice flavor and it gives a strong high
b........4
November 11, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I picked up this strain from my local dispensary and it is sooo good!!! When I opened the package, it smelled just like fresh peaches. The moment I exhaled, I felt the euphoric feeling in my head making me feel very happy and then the tingles flow down your body. The taste is amazing and so very smooth.