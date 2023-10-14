Peanut butter Açaí is such a unique and wonderful strain! I picked up an 1/8th of flower by Illicit. I smelled the terps as soon as I cracked the jar! The smell was pretty complex with notes of cookie and earth with floral overtones. The smoke was smooth and tasty as well. I could feel a sense of calm wash over followed by a euphoric buzz over my mind AND body. The effects are some of my all time favorite and they always keep me coming back for more! There’s nothing better for stress/ anxiety. A wonderful way to start the day!