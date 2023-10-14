Peanut Butter Acai reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peanut Butter Acai.
Peanut Butter Acai reviews
m........6
October 14, 2023
Euphoric
How long would it be in one of the most beautiful plants I ever did see it smelled great as a plant as a smoke it was wonderful the one that you wish that everybody would get to try good job ilicit!!!
t........w
March 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
Peanut butter Açaí is such a unique and wonderful strain! I picked up an 1/8th of flower by Illicit. I smelled the terps as soon as I cracked the jar! The smell was pretty complex with notes of cookie and earth with floral overtones. The smoke was smooth and tasty as well. I could feel a sense of calm wash over followed by a euphoric buzz over my mind AND body. The effects are some of my all time favorite and they always keep me coming back for more! There’s nothing better for stress/ anxiety. A wonderful way to start the day!