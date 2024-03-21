Peanut Butter Acai is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peanut Butter Breath and Acai Gelato. This strain is a balanced hybrid, combining attributes from both its indica and sativa parent strains. Peanut Butter Acai is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a well-rounded and enjoyable cannabis experience. Peanut Butter Acai is the result of a thoughtful pairing of Peanut Butter Breath's relaxing effects with the uplifting qualities of Acai Gelato. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, this strain appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who seek a moderate to high level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Peanut Butter Acai include a sense of relaxation and euphoria. Users often report feeling a calming body sensation coupled with an uplifted mood. The strain's balanced hybrid nature allows for a comprehensive high that doesn't lead to excessive sedation, making it suitable for various activities and occasions. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peanut Butter Acai to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and mild pain. The strain's calming and mood-enhancing effects can help alleviate emotional distress, while its physical relaxation may provide relief from physical discomfort and tension. Bred by ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Acai features a flavor profile that brings together the nutty and earthy notes of Peanut Butter Breath with the sweet and fruity undertones of Acai Gelato. This combination of flavors contributes to a distinct and enjoyable taste experience that adds to the overall appeal of the strain. The dominant terpene found in Peanut Butter Acai is likely to be myrcene, contributing to its potential relaxing effects and earthy aroma. The average price of Peanut Butter Acai can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Peanut Butter Acai's balanced effects, unique flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits make it a sought-after hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to try Peanut Butter Acai, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.