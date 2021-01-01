Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Loading...

Peanut Butter and Jelly

aka PBJ, PB&J

Hybrid
Picture of Peanut Butter and Jelly
stock photo similar to peanut butter and jelly
calmingenergizing
no flavors reported yet
top effect
relaxed

Peanut Butter and Jelly is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Peanut Butter and Jelly - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Peanut Butter and Jelly nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

Peanut Butter and Jelly effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed

Peanut Butter and Jelly reviews5

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to Peanut Butter and Jelly

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Peanut Butter and Jelly