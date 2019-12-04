ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Peanut Butter Breath reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peanut Butter Breath.

20

Avatar for superwaves
Member since 2019
Body lock high that’s immediate and a high quality strain. Hits fast.
Avatar for HighAsSpace
Member since 2020
amazing as fuckkk, just legit amazing. a must try definitely
Avatar for willcochran420
Member since 2016
I noticed the citrus, floral and nutty notes when u smelled it and when I smoked it I got all the same notes in the flavor a very earthy strain that burns long and even and it has a calming yet somewhat energetic high it's a very good strain 5 Stars!
Avatar for Highguyoffawood
Member since 2020
Very relaxing the taste kind.of.nutty as expected great for a small gathering
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for medias.mindfulness
Member since 2020
Even though Peanut Butter Breath isn’t one of those strains that’s on the tip of everyone’s tongues, it’s definitely one of favorites. Perfect for a productive afternoon or hanging out. I tend to enjoy it most in the early afternoon/evening. Wonderful high that keeps developing. Every time I smoke ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Gottatrythemall
Member since 2020
Can’t stop smiling with this one. Nice indica without too much couch lock.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Dingwall1
Member since 2019
Very heady, uplifting. Still able to focus.
