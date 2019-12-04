We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I noticed the citrus, floral and nutty notes when u smelled it and when I smoked it I got all the same notes in the flavor a very earthy strain that burns long and even and it has a calming yet somewhat energetic high it's a very good strain 5 Stars!
Even though Peanut Butter Breath isn’t one of those strains that’s on the tip of everyone’s tongues, it’s definitely one of favorites. Perfect for a productive afternoon or hanging out. I tend to enjoy it most in the early afternoon/evening. Wonderful high that keeps developing. Every time I smoke ...