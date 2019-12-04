- Citrus
- Peppery
- Floral
Also known as Peanut Butter Cup, this strain crosses Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Breath creates a unique peanut butter terpene profile that is nutty and earthy when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain is noted for a sedating high that will bring you down into a quality state of relaxation.
