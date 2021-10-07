Peanut Butter Cookies reviews
Peanut Butter Cookies strain effects
Peanut Butter Cookies strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
b........1
October 7, 2021
This strain is very potent. Not for novice users. Piney, earthy, and a little sweet. Heady feel and euphoric over the body. Very nice after long work day.
T........r
June 13, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Saw this strain in Boulder and gave it a try and bought an 1/8. Wish I would have got on oz. great indicator leaning hybrid. The bit of harshness is worth it the instant high kicks in. Great for hanging out late afternoon into evening with friends enjoying good conversation with occasional fits of laughter. Slept like a champ but wasn’t over tired. Similar to Blue Cheese...
c........r
February 10, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I’m a huge fan of the flavor of bud so when I heard peanut butter I was excited! My overall of smell and taste: this bud smells just like gas and peanuts. While smoking it I get the creaminess of the peanut butter, but it’s a bit more skunky than I imagined and hoped. But does that really matter? No, as long as I’m feeling good which it delivered! It gave me a really nice body high and the munchies fr. About an hour after smoking I could feel myself getting really tired. I struggle with being able to sleep at night so I was pleasantly surprised with this strain!! Also I wish we were allowed to upload pictures bc this bud is so pretty and glittery🥰
g........c
January 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I don’t usually write reviews and I’ve smoked plenty of great strains but this might be the greatest strain ever. I have this divine feeling like everything in life is gonna be ok. I’m smiling and laughing for no reason and that’s fine. I’ve never felt more calm :). That’s all I have for today but I just wanna let you know I love everyone of you guys and let’s spread peace and love 🫶🏽💙
m........4
January 28, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
The sativa terpenes hold their own against this indica dom. strain. Hits hard and fast. Lasts pretty long. But as a 57 year old daily smoker, this strain cripples me with laughter. Lol No couch lock, for me. But I sleep awesome after a bowl of PB Cookies! Try it. I get it whenever I find it!
P........a
June 15, 2023
Happy
Definitely Took My Pain Away. I Enjoyed This Strain.
K........n
October 6, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Helped relax muscle spasms due to neurological disease.
r........y
August 9, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Absolutely fantastic. Picked this up as a recommendation from a budtender--I only use flower at night, and this one is PERFECT. These buds are exquisite--covered in sparkling trichomes and various shades of green. Their smell is wholely unique. I described it to a friend as: "Imagine if some Peanut Butter got in a fight with some hazelnuts in a giant pile of bud." This crop really showed me that THC percentage is only a very small part of the flower experience. I'm a medicinal user--I have a few digestive issues caused by a medication that I take for my eye issues. I also have mild depression, ADD, and insomnia (the curses and blessings of being a lifelong creative and musician, I suppose). This flower knocks out all of these symptoms for me and helps me throughout the morning the following day. It is the smoothest smoking flower I've had yet. I normally only use flower that has a THC percentage over 23-25%, sometimes rolling in some extract to really bump it up a notch. This bud was around 19.6% but gets me where I need to be MUCH better than other higher percentage strains all by itself. I would highly recommend this strain to any consumer of cannabis. For the lower tolerance folk (how I envy you) be warned, it won't take much for you. Super grateful for that budtender, and for picking up and amount that will last my a while 🙂