Absolutely fantastic. Picked this up as a recommendation from a budtender--I only use flower at night, and this one is PERFECT. These buds are exquisite--covered in sparkling trichomes and various shades of green. Their smell is wholely unique. I described it to a friend as: "Imagine if some Peanut Butter got in a fight with some hazelnuts in a giant pile of bud." This crop really showed me that THC percentage is only a very small part of the flower experience. I'm a medicinal user--I have a few digestive issues caused by a medication that I take for my eye issues. I also have mild depression, ADD, and insomnia (the curses and blessings of being a lifelong creative and musician, I suppose). This flower knocks out all of these symptoms for me and helps me throughout the morning the following day. It is the smoothest smoking flower I've had yet. I normally only use flower that has a THC percentage over 23-25%, sometimes rolling in some extract to really bump it up a notch. This bud was around 19.6% but gets me where I need to be MUCH better than other higher percentage strains all by itself. I would highly recommend this strain to any consumer of cannabis. For the lower tolerance folk (how I envy you) be warned, it won't take much for you. Super grateful for that budtender, and for picking up and amount that will last my a while 🙂