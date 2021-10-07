I’m a huge fan of the flavor of bud so when I heard peanut butter I was excited! My overall of smell and taste: this bud smells just like gas and peanuts. While smoking it I get the creaminess of the peanut butter, but it’s a bit more skunky than I imagined and hoped. But does that really matter? No, as long as I’m feeling good which it delivered! It gave me a really nice body high and the munchies fr. About an hour after smoking I could feel myself getting really tired. I struggle with being able to sleep at night so I was pleasantly surprised with this strain!! Also I wish we were allowed to upload pictures bc this bud is so pretty and glittery🥰