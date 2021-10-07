Peanut Butter Cookies
aka PB Cookies, Peanut Butter Cookie, Electric Peanut Butter Cookies
Peanut Butter Cookies, also known as "Peanut Butter Cookie" and "PB Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GSC (aka Girl Scout Cookies) with Peanut Butter Breath. Peanut Butter Cookies has grown in popularity recently, thanks to its reputation for having an intensely sweet flavor that is nutty and piney. Consumers who have smoked this strain say you'll feel euphoric and uplifted. The effects of Peanut Butter Cookies arrive in relaxing waves that calm the body while the mind stays active. Medical marijuana patients who have smoked Peanut Butter Cookies say it relieves symptoms associated with pain, depression, and muscle spasms. Peanut Butter Cookies is 65% indica and 35% sativa.
Peanut Butter Cookies strain effects
Peanut Butter Cookies strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
Peanut Butter Cookies strain genetics
Peanut Butter Cookies grow information
According to growers, this strain flowers into pointed nugs with bright green foliage and glittering trichomes that appear gold in the light.