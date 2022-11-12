Peanut Butter Cup reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peanut Butter Cup.

Peanut Butter Cup strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Uplifted

Relaxed

Peanut Butter Cup strain flavors

Butter

Coffee

Nutty

Peanut Butter Cup strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression

November 12, 2022
Amazing strain absolutely destroyed me.
6 people found this helpful
October 23, 2022
definitely no peanut butter taste but more like coffee and butter,I think it's pretty decent I hit it through a disposable vape I just got mine was indica and honestly it's pretty really relaxing especially if you put some music on with headphones, but those prone to axnity (like me) should probably try and stay chill throughout the whole thing it can help with your anxiety or make it worse from what I felt 😅, at one point I did get pretty anxious or paranoid feeling but that was only once when I decided to smoke before work other than that it's a nice strain perfect to use when you wake up or before you go to bed or even at any other social event as long as it isn't work.👍
6 people found this helpful
February 7, 2024
One of the strongest strains I’ve ever smoked!!!! I absolutely love it!!⛽️⛽️⛽️💨💨💨💨💨💨
3 people found this helpful
September 24, 2024
Purchased an ounce from one of my favorite growers Freedom Green Farms testing at 34.15% significantly higher than the %25 listed here. Flavor is a nutty coffee like flavor, not a bad flavor but not my favorite. Was hoping for a chocolatey taste like Wonka bars. The effects are really nice though, feeling happy relaxed and hungry. A great way to unwind after work and less sleepy than other indica relaxing strains.
1 person found this helpful
October 5, 2023
Not sure where all the other people get their peanut butter cup, but if you can get the one from clout kings, it's outstanding. It's not super high potency, but it's usually mid to high 20s thc.. it's expensive though.. usually $55 $60 for 3.5.. If you can find it in cloutletts it's usually $45. I just got lucky and found 7g for $60. This is one of those brands/strains that demands top dollar, and it hasn't yet lost value, in a spirling market.
1 person found this helpful
March 31, 2023
15 minutes til lif-toff
July 16, 2024
The biggest negatives are definitely paranoia and anxiety, but otherwise its a nice strain for if you need some good long sleep.

