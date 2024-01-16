Peanut Butter Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peanut Butter Pie.
Peanut Butter Pie strain effects
Peanut Butter Pie strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Peanut Butter Pie reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........2
January 16, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
Great evening smoke. Extremely giggly/lovey high. Great if you’re with your significant other. Can be productive, but if you sit, you’ll be sitting awhile. Good for watching movies too!
p........1
November 19, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
Title: A Decadent Delight: Peanut Butter Pie Strain Review Rating: ★★★★★ I recently had the pleasure of trying the Peanut Butter Pie strain, and it was nothing short of a delightful experience. From its rich flavor to its tantalizing aroma and potent effects, this strain quickly became a favorite in my cannabis repertoire. **Appearance:** The buds of Peanut Butter Pie are a sight to behold, with a dense and compact structure, coated in a generous layer of trichomes. The vibrant green hues are complemented by subtle undertones of purple, creating a visually appealing contrast. The overall aesthetic of the strain suggests a careful cultivation process. **Aroma:** Upon opening the bag, the first thing that hits you is the unmistakable scent of chocolate. The fragrance is reminiscent of a freshly baked chocolate dessert, with sweet and earthy undertones. The aromatic profile of Peanut Butter Pie is so enticing that it immediately piques your interest and sets the stage for what's to come. **Flavor:** True to its name, the flavor profile of Peanut Butter Pie is a delightful blend of chocolatey goodness. Each inhale brings forth a smooth, creamy taste with pronounced notes of cocoa, giving it a dessert-like quality. The exhale is equally satisfying, leaving behind a subtle nuttiness that lingers on the palate. This strain is a treat for those with a sweet tooth, offering a unique and enjoyable smoking experience. **Effects:** As for the effects, Peanut Butter Pie doesn't disappoint. Almost immediately after taking the first hit, a warm and euphoric sensation envelops you, paving the way for a blissful high. The cerebral effects are uplifting and creative, making it an ideal choice for social situations or creative endeavors. Simultaneously, a relaxing body buzz sets in, melting away tension and stress. It's a well-balanced high that caters to both recreational and medicinal users alike. **Conclusion:** In conclusion, Peanut Butter Pie is a strain that excels in both flavor and potency. The delectable chocolate taste combined with its captivating aroma makes it a standout choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a unique and enjoyable smoking experience. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or enhance a creative endeavor, Peanut Butter Pie is a strain that delivers on all fronts. Highly recommended for those who appreciate a flavorful and potent cannabis experience.
b........8
August 24, 2023
Euphoric
One of my favorites from GDF. Effects and taste are amazing.
r........r
January 22, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Fantastic flavor. Medicinally, this is excellent what I need right now. No nausea, pain is greatly reduced, very relaxed. No anxiety, no headaches. This is a winner
l........3
May 27, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Bought a half a oz in Michigan. The but has a nutty smell. Really sticky nugs. Smokes great.
a........0
September 18, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
First time trying it out, I will say for information purposes that I am currently on medication (Paroxytene for anxiety/depression) in case anyone is also hoping to use as a booster from anxiety. It has made me feel slightly nauseous, but I think it’s because I receive a lot of the sativa even though it’s meant to be indica dom. So unfortunately my head is clear while my body and insides move about like Orbeez in a glove. Definitely a nice mind high, but I’m stuck feeling lost in a whirlpool. Smokes straight but burns if you let that cough win😭😂
j........n
August 31, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
it is SUUUUPER piney, but the high is so smooth. it makes me feel euphoric and relaxed. it also helps with my joint pain and eases the side effects of my PTSD. definitely in my top ten!
s........1
April 28, 2024
A good strain that chills you out for the evening but isn't felt the next day. I'd call it the Natty Light of pot. I also had a low potency strain which is probably why it wasn't lingering the next day.