Peanut Butter Pie
aka Peanut Butter Cherry Pie
Peanut Butter Pie is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Georgia Pie and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Peanut Butter Pie is a rare, nutty, and chocolatey strain that packs a punch of peanut butter aroma. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. This nutty, chocolatey, earthy-tasting flower is reported to leave users insanely relaxed. Like peanut butter gets stuck on the roof of your mouth, this strain will have you stuck in a blissful state. Peanut Butter Pie is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Pie effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peanut Butter Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Good Day Farm, Peanut Butter Pie features flavors like peanut butter, cherry, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Peanut Butter Pie typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Peanut Butter PieOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Peanut Butter Pie strain effects
Peanut Butter Pie strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Peanut Butter Pie products near you
Similar to Peanut Butter Pie near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—