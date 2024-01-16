stock photo similar to Peanut Butter Pie
HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%

Peanut Butter Pie

aka Peanut Butter Cherry Pie

Peanut Butter Pie is an indica dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Georgia Pie and Peanut Butter Breath. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Peanut Butter Pie is a rare, nutty, and chocolatey strain that packs a punch of peanut butter aroma. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. This nutty, chocolatey, earthy-tasting flower is reported to leave users insanely relaxed. Like peanut butter gets stuck on the roof of your mouth, this strain will have you stuck in a blissful state. Peanut Butter Pie is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Pie effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peanut Butter Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Good Day Farm, Peanut Butter Pie features flavors like peanut butter, cherry, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Peanut Butter Pie typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Peanut Butter Pie

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Peanut Butter Pie strain effects

Reported by 14 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Creative

Peanut Butter Pie strain flavors

Loading...

Nutty

Loading...

Butter

Loading...

Woody

Peanut Butter Pie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Lack of appetite
    15% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Peanut Butter Pie products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Peanut Butter Pie near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Peanut Butter Pie strain reviews14

January 16, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Great evening smoke. Extremely giggly/lovey high. Great if you’re with your significant other. Can be productive, but if you sit, you’ll be sitting awhile. Good for watching movies too!
6 people found this helpful
November 19, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Tingly
Title: A Decadent Delight: Peanut Butter Pie Strain Review Rating: ★★★★★ I recently had the pleasure of trying the Peanut Butter Pie strain, and it was nothing short of a delightful experience. From its rich flavor to its tantalizing aroma and potent effects, this strain quickly became a favorite in my cannabis repertoire. **Appearance:** The buds of Peanut Butter Pie are a sight to behold, with a dense and compact structure, coated in a generous layer of trichomes. The vibrant green hues are complemented by subtle undertones of purple, creating a visually appealing contrast. The overall aesthetic of the strain suggests a careful cultivation process. **Aroma:** Upon opening the bag, the first thing that hits you is the unmistakable scent of chocolate. The fragrance is reminiscent of a freshly baked chocolate dessert, with sweet and earthy undertones. The aromatic profile of Peanut Butter Pie is so enticing that it immediately piques your interest and sets the stage for what's to come. **Flavor:** True to its name, the flavor profile of Peanut Butter Pie is a delightful blend of chocolatey goodness. Each inhale brings forth a smooth, creamy taste with pronounced notes of cocoa, giving it a dessert-like quality. The exhale is equally satisfying, leaving behind a subtle nuttiness that lingers on the palate. This strain is a treat for those with a sweet tooth, offering a unique and enjoyable smoking experience. **Effects:** As for the effects, Peanut Butter Pie doesn't disappoint. Almost immediately after taking the first hit, a warm and euphoric sensation envelops you, paving the way for a blissful high. The cerebral effects are uplifting and creative, making it an ideal choice for social situations or creative endeavors. Simultaneously, a relaxing body buzz sets in, melting away tension and stress. It's a well-balanced high that caters to both recreational and medicinal users alike. **Conclusion:** In conclusion, Peanut Butter Pie is a strain that excels in both flavor and potency. The delectable chocolate taste combined with its captivating aroma makes it a standout choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a unique and enjoyable smoking experience. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or enhance a creative endeavor, Peanut Butter Pie is a strain that delivers on all fronts. Highly recommended for those who appreciate a flavorful and potent cannabis experience.
5 people found this helpful
August 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
One of my favorites from GDF. Effects and taste are amazing.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Peanut Butter Pie strain genetics