Peanut Butter Seats is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mac Miller and an unknown strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Peanut Butter Seats is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Parabellum Genetics, the average price of Peanut Butter Seats typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Peanut Butter Seats’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Seats, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



