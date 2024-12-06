Pear Herer
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Pear Herer
PHr
Hybrid
Focused
Creative
Uplifted
Pear
Apple
Sweet
Terpinolene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Pear Herer effects are mostly calming.
Pear Herer potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Pear Herer is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and uplifted. Pear Herer has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pear Herer, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pear HererOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pear Herer products near you
Similar to Pear Herer near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pear Herer strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
j........k
December 6, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
if you have adhd or are an artist, smoke this strain!!! i’m a nail artist with adhd and just a few hits from this bowl has me doing things i’ve never done before artistically. i’m an everyday smoker as well, so i’m always on the hunt for a good cerebral focused strain that i can still do my day to day tasks with. this is definitely one of those strains! it smells very fruity and leaves a nice sweet aftertaste. 10/10 recommend (๑ᴖ◡ᴖ๑)
s........g
June 1, 2021
Focused
you’ll get loaded but like loaded enough to be focused. Stupid focused to be exact. you’ll be hyper focused. My eyes kind of hurt honestly and you’ll be thirsty. still pretty good though. i’d rate it personally a 8.5/10. I wanna call this the uncle pack. i’d give it to my uncle bc it’s not REGULAR weed but like it’s a step above it. you know like something you’d give your uncle.
a........9
June 6, 2025
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Dry eyes
This is honestly one my favorite strains. I’ve gotten it in cart form so far but it makes me awake and focused but not dizzy. It’s a clean high that helps me get things done when I’m procrastinating. Highly recommend trying out if you find it! The pear flavor is 🔥