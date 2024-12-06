if you have adhd or are an artist, smoke this strain!!! i’m a nail artist with adhd and just a few hits from this bowl has me doing things i’ve never done before artistically. i’m an everyday smoker as well, so i’m always on the hunt for a good cerebral focused strain that i can still do my day to day tasks with. this is definitely one of those strains! it smells very fruity and leaves a nice sweet aftertaste. 10/10 recommend ‪(๑ᴖ◡ᴖ๑)‬