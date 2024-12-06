Pear Herer reviews
December 6, 2024
if you have adhd or are an artist, smoke this strain!!! i’m a nail artist with adhd and just a few hits from this bowl has me doing things i’ve never done before artistically. i’m an everyday smoker as well, so i’m always on the hunt for a good cerebral focused strain that i can still do my day to day tasks with. this is definitely one of those strains! it smells very fruity and leaves a nice sweet aftertaste. 10/10 recommend (๑ᴖ◡ᴖ๑)
June 1, 2021
you’ll get loaded but like loaded enough to be focused. Stupid focused to be exact. you’ll be hyper focused. My eyes kind of hurt honestly and you’ll be thirsty. still pretty good though. i’d rate it personally a 8.5/10. I wanna call this the uncle pack. i’d give it to my uncle bc it’s not REGULAR weed but like it’s a step above it. you know like something you’d give your uncle.
June 6, 2025
This is honestly one my favorite strains. I’ve gotten it in cart form so far but it makes me awake and focused but not dizzy. It’s a clean high that helps me get things done when I’m procrastinating. Highly recommend trying out if you find it! The pear flavor is 🔥
April 6, 2023
I smoke phat Panda Pear Herer in my pen. The flavor is absolutely awesome, juicy pear flavor. Helps with my anxiety a lot and still functional and productive at work!
August 10, 2021
Great flavor and great focused head high.
July 27, 2021
pretty good left me with headache and wast the strongest but helped with adhd