Peel Out reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peel Out.
Peel Out strain effects
Peel Out strain flavors
Peel Out strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
K........3
December 23, 2023
Hungry
As soon as I opened the jar my nose was smacked with a tropical explosion. When I hit it it tasted like a classic strain from almost 20 years ago. The effect was very warm, relaxed, and hungry. I have a party to go to later and feel like I can socialize easily now. I have PTSD and this strain is calming to the mind. Highly recommend it!
E........p
November 28, 2023
Bag is a little underwhelming but it smokes really well. Definitely a stoney effect with this one and a little couch lock but not anything terrible if you're experienced. Overall a good experience for a relatively good price 🔥
d........3
February 6, 2025
I'm over here watching Bollywood best hits and Ghoomar is playing and im seeing all these beautiful Indian women, dancing with torches and pots with flames emitting from the inside of said pots. The choreography is legit amazing! DEEPIKA IS THAT GIRL! LOVE ALL OF YOU! THIS PEEL OUT REMINDS ME OF WHEN I FIRST TO SMOKE FROM A CHEAP PIPE WITH BAD WEED THAT GOT ME HIGH BUT I EVENTUALLY WAS PUT ONTO MEDICAL WEED AND THE BLUE DREAM KICKED MY ASS! Peel out is amazing! 😍