Peel Out
aka Peeled Out
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Peel Out effects are mostly energizing.
Peel Out is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Motorbreath and Mimosa V6. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Peel Out is a captivating hybrid known for its tropical aroma and balanced effects. Peel Out typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Peel Out effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric, offering a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peel Out when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and mild pain, as it can provide mental relief and relaxation. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Peel Out features flavors like tropical citrus, sweet banana, and undertones of earthiness, creating a mouthwatering and enjoyable taste experience. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and adds to its fruity aroma. The average price of Peel Out typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, offering an affordable option for those seeking a flavorful and well-balanced cannabis strain. Peel Out is a tropical and versatile hybrid strain that combines the best of both worlds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peel Out, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Peel OutOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Peel Out strain effects
Peel Out strain flavors
Peel Out strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Peel Out products near you
Similar to Peel Out near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—