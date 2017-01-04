Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The seeds look like miniature Velociraptor eggs until they erupt out of the shell like the volcanic Hawaiian Goddess Pele whom this strain is named for - Next comes the vigorous growth of the most insane OG I have ever grown, mind blown and coo-coo's nest flown - The aroma is uncontrollable stank ea...
Mahalo nui loa (Thank you very much) @Leafly for providing patients a platform to praise Pele Fire OG as well as the countless flavorful strains added weekly to your ever growing database! Pele Fire OG is truly a strain worthy of Pele the Hawaiian volcano Goddess, many growers cultivating Pele Fire ...