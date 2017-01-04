ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Trolliepollies
Member since 2019
This strain is the beez knees.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for MedicalBlaze
Member since 2018
🔥🌸
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jswarts314
Member since 2018
Super strong
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
A high yielding dome knocking Hawaiian OG to refine even the heartiest stoners head pieces in the volcanic flames of Pele
Avatar for Aloha808kine
Member since 2016
The seeds look like miniature Velociraptor eggs until they erupt out of the shell like the volcanic Hawaiian Goddess Pele whom this strain is named for - Next comes the vigorous growth of the most insane OG I have ever grown, mind blown and coo-coo's nest flown - The aroma is uncontrollable stank ea...
ArousedEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Mahalo nui loa (Thank you very much) @Leafly for providing patients a platform to praise Pele Fire OG as well as the countless flavorful strains added weekly to your ever growing database! Pele Fire OG is truly a strain worthy of Pele the Hawaiian volcano Goddess, many growers cultivating Pele Fire ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed