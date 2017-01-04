Pele’s Fire OG by Pua Mana Pakalōlō puts the volcanic flames of the Hawaiian goddess Pele into this Fire OG backcross. The talented Pua Mana Ohana bred their finest Fire OG male with their most ‘ono (delicious) wahine (female) to create a strain worthy of Pele. The strain expresses classic OG aromas of citrus and earth while delivering euphoric mental effects that settle into the limbs as pleasant warmth.
Pele's Fire OG
Show all
write a review
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
Member since 2019
Pele's Fire OG