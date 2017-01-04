ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Pele's Fire OG

Pele’s Fire OG by Pua Mana Pakalōlō puts the volcanic flames of the Hawaiian goddess Pele into this Fire OG backcross. The talented Pua Mana Ohana bred their finest Fire OG male with their most ‘ono (delicious) wahine (female) to create a strain worthy of Pele. The strain expresses classic OG aromas of citrus and earth while delivering euphoric mental effects that settle into the limbs as pleasant warmth.

Avatar for Aloha808kine
Member since 2016
The seeds look like miniature Velociraptor eggs until they erupt out of the shell like the volcanic Hawaiian Goddess Pele whom this strain is named for - Next comes the vigorous growth of the most insane OG I have ever grown, mind blown and coo-coo's nest flown - The aroma is uncontrollable stank ea...
ArousedEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
Mahalo nui loa (Thank you very much) @Leafly for providing patients a platform to praise Pele Fire OG as well as the countless flavorful strains added weekly to your ever growing database! Pele Fire OG is truly a strain worthy of Pele the Hawaiian volcano Goddess, many growers cultivating Pele Fire ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for MedicalBlaze
Member since 2018
🔥🌸
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jswarts314
Member since 2018
Super strong
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Trolliepollies
Member since 2019
This strain is the beez knees.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Strain parent
Fire OG
Pele's Fire OG