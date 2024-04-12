Pellezino reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pellezino.
Pellezino strain effects
Pellezino strain flavors
Pellezino strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........3
April 12, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Eu sou muito ansioso e bipolar
w........t
March 30, 2024
I hope the hype is worth is. My seeds are cross strained with Ghost Train Haze. We working with her as one of my main ladies this year. I'll let you know how it smokes in October. Cheers