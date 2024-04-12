Pellezino
Pellezino effects are mostly calming.
Pellezino potency is higher THC than average.
Pellezino is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Tangie Power. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Pellezino is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Terp Hogz, the average price of Pellezino typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pellezino’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pellezino, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to PellezinoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pellezino strain effects
Pellezino strain flavors
Pellezino strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pellezino products near you
Similar to Pellezino near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—