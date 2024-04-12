Pellezino is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Tangie Power. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Pellezino is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Terp Hogz, the average price of Pellezino typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pellezino’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pellezino, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



