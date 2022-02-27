Pep-o-Chem
aka Pep o Chem
Pep-o-Chem
PpC
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Chemical
Diesel
Apple
Pep-o-Chem effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pep-o-Chem, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pep-o-ChemOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pep-o-Chem strain effects
Pep-o-Chem strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pep-o-Chem products near you
Similar to Pep-o-Chem near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Pep-o-Chem strain reviews(8)
Read all reviews
B........1
February 27, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
A........1
February 12, 2022
c........b
April 13, 2022
Euphoric
Happy