Pep-o-Chem reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pep-o-Chem.
Pep-o-Chem strain effects
Pep-o-Chem strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
i........0
October 18, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I had to go back, and try this strain AGAIN just to really seep into all of its beauty. It’s just perfect. Small, or high doses. Ive bought extra just to make sure I had some after I first tried it in crumble form on sale…. TRY IT! Do not be afraid. Personally: this is EXACTLY everything that I want in my cannabis. The FLAVOR: yes, a hint of sweetness, light honey inhale, almost like a vanilla/sage baby hint follows, with an amazing, beautifully smooth, but; SAVORY “chemical” taste. That, to me, is more of an apple/lavender sort of taste: and wow. This is just the right medicine for me. The HIGH: is just perfection. I’d say, 60:40 sativa, without anything too heavy on EITHER side. It’s just the perfect balance. -The head is light, NOT focused, clear thoughts, SUPER motivated, and INSPIRED. -The body is calm, smooth, yet I’m NOT super tingly to a point where I feel relaxed. Feels for like a calming effect on the body, instead of an intense high. It’s the perfect MASSAGE for all my joint pains. -The mind, is awake, content, happy. I feel like I can do any task, or just lay back and listen to music. This is your perfect strain if you like to find the balance in life. Yin-Yang in cannabis? PEP-O-CHEM One of my personal, absolute top favorites. Thank you to the masters of this beautiful strain. Please don’t ever miss out on giving this one a try. Be safe: stay healthy! <3
C........t
February 11, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Okay, so the buzz from this strain is not too terrible. It's not great, but it's "fine." The rating is for the taste. It tastes like ditch weed. A compilation of leafy taste and literal dirt taste. It's not leaf; it's flower. It's strong. The taste is just really, really bad. This is &Shine brand by Rhythm in Illinois. Honestly, we have great weed here, this is just a bad strain.
c........5
August 15, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
I've consumed almost an ounce of Pep-o-Chem and have never seen it lower than 26% THC. It must have California genetics but the head effect is too blunt to really notice. I prefer Indica-dominant for back pain but Pep-o-Chem works for daytime balance. The high is express, intense but comfortable. It's full effect is a stamped-in deep field of sunshine that will go on for a whole day. It tastes peppery to me, has a hot aftertaste - the smoke is nice and chemically.
c........b
April 13, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Smoked it with my wife and it was very pleasant. The flavor was surprisingly sweet and delicious and definitely complimented the smell. The effects are just-what-the-doctor-ordered. I personally feel relaxed and super comfortable but not to the point of passing completely out. I highly recommend this to anyone who has anxiety and needs a dose of comfort after a long day.
x........x
April 23, 2022
This is dank 100% I have started being a daily smoker again and this strain has me all stupid high lol but I’m a good day lmfao I would recommend for sure!
A........1
February 12, 2022
It made my body feel warm and relaxed the more I smoked of it. Mind can still be active but it felt really good to be still on the couch under a blanket. Really nice feeling
B........1
February 27, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Get batch from Rythm. Dank as fuck.
h........s
August 1, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Good high, heavy eyes, calm mind - nasty chemical taste, but the high makes it worth getting through a nasty joint