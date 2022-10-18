I had to go back, and try this strain AGAIN just to really seep into all of its beauty. It’s just perfect. Small, or high doses. Ive bought extra just to make sure I had some after I first tried it in crumble form on sale…. TRY IT! Do not be afraid. Personally: this is EXACTLY everything that I want in my cannabis. The FLAVOR: yes, a hint of sweetness, light honey inhale, almost like a vanilla/sage baby hint follows, with an amazing, beautifully smooth, but; SAVORY “chemical” taste. That, to me, is more of an apple/lavender sort of taste: and wow. This is just the right medicine for me. The HIGH: is just perfection. I’d say, 60:40 sativa, without anything too heavy on EITHER side. It’s just the perfect balance. -The head is light, NOT focused, clear thoughts, SUPER motivated, and INSPIRED. -The body is calm, smooth, yet I’m NOT super tingly to a point where I feel relaxed. Feels for like a calming effect on the body, instead of an intense high. It’s the perfect MASSAGE for all my joint pains. -The mind, is awake, content, happy. I feel like I can do any task, or just lay back and listen to music. This is your perfect strain if you like to find the balance in life. Yin-Yang in cannabis? PEP-O-CHEM One of my personal, absolute top favorites. Thank you to the masters of this beautiful strain. Please don’t ever miss out on giving this one a try. Be safe: stay healthy! <3

