Wow! Gold Leaf knocked it out of the park on this one. The top shelf just keeps getting higher up here in Washington.
Appearance: Beautiful dark purple calyces covered with dense frosty trichromes... and I mean covered. Orange stigmas running throughout. The density is impressive.
Smell/Taste...
The smell and taste of peppermint cookies is that of original GSC mixed with a sweet and skunky smell and flavor. Any product that Gold leaf produces is top notch quality and even better they are clean green certified (pesticide and herbicide free). So you can have peace of mind when smoking or dab...