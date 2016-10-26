ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Peppermint Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Peppermint Cookies.

Reviews

55

Avatar for hernameisjack
Member since 2013
lovely high! heightened curiosity: 4 mood: 4 body high: 3.5 talkative: 4
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Turtlefurs
Member since 2017
This is a hard-hitter, and I didn't expect that! Feeling hyperfocused but relaxed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for abigailmosley
Member since 2016
Gives me vertigo.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tenaciousme83
Member since 2017
Wow! Gold Leaf knocked it out of the park on this one. The top shelf just keeps getting higher up here in Washington. Appearance: Beautiful dark purple calyces covered with dense frosty trichromes... and I mean covered. Orange stigmas running throughout. The density is impressive. Smell/Taste...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Peppermint CookiesUser uploaded image of Peppermint CookiesUser uploaded image of Peppermint CookiesUser uploaded image of Peppermint CookiesUser uploaded image of Peppermint CookiesUser uploaded image of Peppermint CookiesUser uploaded image of Peppermint Cookies
more
photos
Avatar for butter17
Member since 2018
For those of you who like the giggles, this strain had me on the floor laughing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Giggly
Avatar for Tristezza
Member since 2018
Vaped this and it’s all around an amazing strain. Helps with sleep and helps me wake up a little, and it tastes AMAZING
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for medicalmaui
Member since 2016
The smell and taste of peppermint cookies is that of original GSC mixed with a sweet and skunky smell and flavor. Any product that Gold leaf produces is top notch quality and even better they are clean green certified (pesticide and herbicide free). So you can have peace of mind when smoking or dab...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MPhelps
Member since 2014
Soooo tasty! Loving this peppermint cookies! Great high taste amazing do yourself a favor and get you some!
Read full review
Reported
feelings