I have bought this strain before and today I rebought it because it is so good. First is an energizing feeling that leaves you talkative and then the longer the buzz goes on the more relaxed you become. I smoked a half gram joint about 3 hours ago and I am still pretty darn STONED!!
I tried this strain when it 1st came out and was an indica dom hybrid and it was White Widow x Northern Lights, I still have the jar saved showing it's lineage etc..., was an AMAZING strain, I just ordered 5 feminized seeds of this and I'm gonna grow it outdoors come April 2020.
Feel it in the nose then eyes. Happy, air feels nice, issues just roll off of your shoulder. You start to relax. I had some pain but not there anymore. Focused on music right now. Good high. First timers be ware. So far I just feel relaxed not the couch lock. Love it. Definitely will have it again.
3-4 hits from a joint. WA company. Can’t think of which.
Sneaks up on you. 5-10 minute onset.
15-20 of up and up.
After that I was stoned as shite for 60. Aware and sharp, but unable to move. Def worth the $4 price tag.
Still feeling it 2 hrs later. A wee bit of anxiety while it kicked in, but even...