  Permafrost
Permafrost reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Permafrost.

Effects

272 people reported 2091 effects
Happy 55%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 39%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 38%
Pain 27%
Depression 27%
Nausea 16%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%

Reviews

374

Avatar for Lovely98
Member since 2019
It's amazing
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for xxvampirexx
Member since 2019
I have bought this strain before and today I rebought it because it is so good. First is an energizing feeling that leaves you talkative and then the longer the buzz goes on the more relaxed you become. I smoked a half gram joint about 3 hours ago and I am still pretty darn STONED!!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ckoucouthakis1369
Member since 2017
I tried this strain when it 1st came out and was an indica dom hybrid and it was White Widow x Northern Lights, I still have the jar saved showing it's lineage etc..., was an AMAZING strain, I just ordered 5 feminized seeds of this and I'm gonna grow it outdoors come April 2020.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for littlebithereandthere
Member since 2016
Feel it in the nose then eyes. Happy, air feels nice, issues just roll off of your shoulder. You start to relax. I had some pain but not there anymore. Focused on music right now. Good high. First timers be ware. So far I just feel relaxed not the couch lock. Love it. Definitely will have it again.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Photos

Avatar for TerpTulsa
Member since 2019
This is bottom shelf at the dispensary I frequent, but it really shouldn't be. Uplifting, focused, mildly euphoric, slight increase in libido.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Quasit
Member since 2019
3-4 hits from a joint. WA company. Can’t think of which. Sneaks up on you. 5-10 minute onset. 15-20 of up and up. After that I was stoned as shite for 60. Aware and sharp, but unable to move. Def worth the $4 price tag. Still feeling it 2 hrs later. A wee bit of anxiety while it kicked in, but even...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Dmomma
Member since 2019
I have adhd &amp; I feel focused (as focused as my brain gets anyway) &amp; energized but also mellow. I feel great and I am nnot experiencing any side effects of couch-lock or anxiety.
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MrRousey
Member since 2018
Great flavor, nice for a pre night out smoke or even an end of the day stress relief. Comes on strong and goes down smooth.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted