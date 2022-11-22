LEAFLY STRAIN OF THE YEAR - 2023
HybridTHC 25%CBD 0%

Permanent Marker

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. It can smell like a permanent marker. Others note its floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk that fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain smells amazing, and can support creativity or relaxation day and night. Just be careful—it's strong.

Permanent Marker strain effects

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Talkative

Permanent Marker strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    13% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    13% of people say it helps with Stress
Permanent Marker strain reviews169

November 22, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
The dispo I've been going to since 2008, @svc11000, got their hands on packs of Permanent Marker and oh my sweet jesus is this a potent strain. I find it's better as a concentrate than as flower but that probably comes down to personal preference. That being said, she absolutely dumps trichs and canns when blasted. I've never seen such a deep hue of orange in a concentrate before. Bear Labs handled the extract of SVC's pristine buds so the terp profile on my specific batch is well over 6% and it is a unique one at that. It's aroma is very soapy and sour on the forefront which is followed by a sickeningly sweet sour lemon candy smell that makes you both salivate and pucker. The flavor is right on par with the aroma and you will most definitely be returning to imbibe way more often than necessary. As the high hits, and it hits fast, you are saddled with both an unbridled euphoria that has you thinking about everything and nothing at the same time while being completely fine with the borderline psychotic thought process. It hits very similarly to Abusive OG, picking you way up and then absolutely smashing you back into reality with a clean headspace and a numbed body. There's not much couchlock but you can very easily become lost in thought patterns and waves of creativity, I could see this causing anxiety and paranoia in tokers with less experience in tearing the face off nature to stare into the eyes of god. My depression is alleviated. My pain is reduced to a manageable candor and I feel quite grounded. It does fade fast however. In summation, don't sleep. Face your demons. Smoke an entire ounce in a day.
218 people found this helpful
February 14, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Nice BODY HIGH . That Mf Definitely Gone Hit Yo Chest Though and Send you some place else 💯
134 people found this helpful
July 22, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
The flavour is sweet sherb x gas and the look of the flower is insane purple everywhere and covered in trichomes the bag appeal is out of this world but the flavour and smell is where it shines the unique gas/sherb taste is unlike anything I’ve tried, so pleasant you can’t get enough. The effects are euphoric and immediately melts away any stress you may have great for playing games/ watching films but this is a vey strong flower 35% thc, so when you hit the pillow it’s good night Irene
96 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight