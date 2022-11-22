The dispo I've been going to since 2008, @svc11000, got their hands on packs of Permanent Marker and oh my sweet jesus is this a potent strain. I find it's better as a concentrate than as flower but that probably comes down to personal preference. That being said, she absolutely dumps trichs and canns when blasted. I've never seen such a deep hue of orange in a concentrate before. Bear Labs handled the extract of SVC's pristine buds so the terp profile on my specific batch is well over 6% and it is a unique one at that. It's aroma is very soapy and sour on the forefront which is followed by a sickeningly sweet sour lemon candy smell that makes you both salivate and pucker. The flavor is right on par with the aroma and you will most definitely be returning to imbibe way more often than necessary. As the high hits, and it hits fast, you are saddled with both an unbridled euphoria that has you thinking about everything and nothing at the same time while being completely fine with the borderline psychotic thought process. It hits very similarly to Abusive OG, picking you way up and then absolutely smashing you back into reality with a clean headspace and a numbed body. There's not much couchlock but you can very easily become lost in thought patterns and waves of creativity, I could see this causing anxiety and paranoia in tokers with less experience in tearing the face off nature to stare into the eyes of god. My depression is alleviated. My pain is reduced to a manageable candor and I feel quite grounded. It does fade fast however. In summation, don't sleep. Face your demons. Smoke an entire ounce in a day.