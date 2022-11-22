Permanent Marker
Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. It can smell like a permanent marker. Others note its floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk that fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain smells amazing, and can support creativity or relaxation day and night. Just be careful—it's strong.
Buy strains with similar effects to Permanent MarkerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Permanent Marker strain effects
Permanent Marker strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Permanent Marker products near you
Similar to Permanent Marker near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—