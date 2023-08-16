Petrol Station reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Petrol Station.
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
w........5
August 16, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
**Leafly Review for Petrol Station** Just sampled Petrol Station in flower, live rosin jam, cold cure live rosin, and piatella form, and it's an absolute delight! This sativa-dominant phenotype, boasting a rich lineage of GMO and Chem de La Sour, is a standout. Major props to Sunburn Cannabis for their sustainable cultivation of this rare gem. With THC levels ranging from 19-28%, it's best suited for the experienced. The effects? An invigorating mix of relaxation, euphoria, and uplifted spirits. It's no wonder that medical users gravitate towards it for stress, pain, and anxiety relief. On the palate, expect spicy, garlic, and floral notes, with the spicy kick of the dominant caryophyllene terpene. Aesthetically, it boasts dense, trichome-rich buds with a musky sweetness reminiscent of Skittles. Priced between $40-$60 per eighth, it's a worthy indulgence. Can't recommend it enough for those seeking a superior cannabis journey! 🌿🔥 #ElevateWithPetrolStation
S........o
April 20, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Phenomenal strain by Sunburn Cannabis of Florida, very loud aromas and flavors will make you drool, effects are a 1 hit powerful bam that wakes you up ready to go with no anxiety and no racy feelings at all then it settles down into some nice euphoric down for whatever pain-free relaxation. Definitely strong & potent bud! Sunburn Cannabis is always such a joy visiting. Monica at Fort Lauderdale store is awesome! Give that girl a raise, a bonus, and a bunch of weed!! Shes always on point, very informative, happy and always the most positive vibes! Thank you to all at Sunburn for some awesome medicine! ✌🏽 ❤️ 😁
t........3
September 21, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
The breeder or this strain is GRDNST8, not Deepspace Creations. They bred the father, Chem De La Sour
z........n
April 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Excellent strain. It provides a euphoric high, yet it enhances my creativity a great deal. For me, this is a perfect wake and bake strain. Not a head high, it produces great balance of effects. I would rate it a 9.3/10.
j........o
September 3, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Very good strain. It’s supposed to be a 50/50 hybrid but I’d definitely rate it as a sativa dominant strain. Perfect day time smoke made me very energetic and focus. It does have a heavy punch so if you are not an experience smoker proceed with caution.
m........5
April 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
pretty good sativa, very cerebral, 31% from sunnyside sfl. nice long lingering chemmy/gas flavor, would buy again.
B........6
July 20, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Tingly
I just purchased a live resin vape cart from Sunnyside in Oakland Park (FL). The reviews from 8/2023 and 4/20/24 are pretty spot on. It makes my muscles want to relax (like my stiff neck) but not to the point of napping. Headache also dissipated after a few moments and it does make my head feel lighter. Don’t take too long an initial puff like I did - slight irritation in throat and lungs that passed in 3 seconds. This is a great strain 👊👍
d........r
August 25, 2023
Consumption: Flower (Smoke) My Experience: Increased heart rate and anxiety. Hunger suppressant with light stomache pain.