**Leafly Review for Petrol Station** Just sampled Petrol Station in flower, live rosin jam, cold cure live rosin, and piatella form, and it's an absolute delight! This sativa-dominant phenotype, boasting a rich lineage of GMO and Chem de La Sour, is a standout. Major props to Sunburn Cannabis for their sustainable cultivation of this rare gem. With THC levels ranging from 19-28%, it's best suited for the experienced. The effects? An invigorating mix of relaxation, euphoria, and uplifted spirits. It's no wonder that medical users gravitate towards it for stress, pain, and anxiety relief. On the palate, expect spicy, garlic, and floral notes, with the spicy kick of the dominant caryophyllene terpene. Aesthetically, it boasts dense, trichome-rich buds with a musky sweetness reminiscent of Skittles. Priced between $40-$60 per eighth, it's a worthy indulgence. Can't recommend it enough for those seeking a superior cannabis journey! 🌿🔥 #ElevateWithPetrolStation