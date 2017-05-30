ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Phantom Arrow
  • Leafly flower of Phantom Arrow

Indica

Phantom Arrow

Phantom Arrow

Phantom Arrow by Cereal Killer Genetics is another smelly treat from Shaman Stinky Steve. This indica-dominant cross of Purple Arrow and Phantom Kush is a powerful medicine for consumers suffering from anxiety, migraines, and chronic pain. Phantom Arrow’s stoney body effects settle behind the eyes and the forehead while seeping into the extremities as a subtle, calming warmth. The bouquet is a delicate arrangement of champagne, eucalyptus, cherry, and floral undertones that coat the palate on the exhale.

Reviews

3

Avatar for b0bth3tomato
Member since 2017
this is my favorite strain for pain relief it will help with any kind of pain but it duss best with back pain.......... it just duss amazing things in what is the only with a higher power ................. it is just amazing in so mine ways . ........ thanks to the man up upstairs for bringing this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Adawg22
Member since 2017
great pain reliever,unique taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Arrow
parent
Second strain parent
Pink Champagne
parent
Strain
Phantom Arrow