Indica

Pink Champagne

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners.

Pink Champagne nugget
Pink Champagne

Pink Champagne goes by many names, including Wow Kush, Raspberry Kush, Phantom ( or Ken’s Phantom). Bred in the Bay area by Ken Estes, who crossed Ken’s Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie, this sedative beauty is not to be confused with Phantom Cookies. The buzz lands behind the eyes and emanates outwards, making this a suitable strain for patients suffering from migraines and physical discomfort. With notes of grape and berry, this strain imbues smokers with weighted eyes and a “couch lock” effect, making it a pre-sleep ripper useful for insomnia.  

Effects

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

123 reported effects from 54 people

    Reviews

    86

    Reviews

    Avatar for GREEN420BELIEVER
    Member since 2017
    Oh baby I liked it raw.....PINK CHAMP IS THE BEE'S KNEE'S!!! it is amazing get instant high that starts behind your eyes to relieve headaches migraines etc.. the. goes on thru the body . and it puts me to sleep when I want it to and I have super insane awesome dreams when I puff Pink Champ before ...
    Reported feelings
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for Kayhsuwbshes
    Member since 2017
    I'm high as fuck rn. Some good ass weed. Body high asf. I just got some corn nuggets from chicken express it's good would also recommend cause they are good. This is some good weed! It's so good I downloaded this app just to review it because I wanted people to know that this is some dope ass shit. ...
    Reported feelings
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxedTingly
    Avatar for k-lude
    Member since 2016
    I tried this strain and it turned my pain grimace into a smile. It screamed, "Up and at 'em! Come on let's go take on whatever the world throws at me! I am gonna move mountains and..." Then I fell asleep on the couch.
    Reported feelings
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for jenifer44
    Member since 2017
    Pink Champagne is a great Indica if you don't want to be totally couch locked. It gives you the relaxation and euphoria, even in the worse of moods. I hope this helps. I have got a lot going on from a complex family situation and this is helping me cope. Cheers!! Hope this helps. A really good...
    Reported feelings
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for amor
    Member since 2014
    My Gawd! I was super anti-Indica till I met this beauty! So much fun, chill and relaxing but did not put me to sleep or make me anxious. Fkn amazing. I love it! 💖 New Favorite right up there with Girl Scout Cookie and Sour Diesel 🌿
    Reported feelings
    Reported
    feelings
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
    more
    reviews
    write a review

    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Cherry Pie
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Granddaddy Purple
    parent
    Strain
    Pink Champagne
    First strain child
    Sweet Pink
    child
    Second strain child
    Pink Berry
    child

