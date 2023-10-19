stock photo similar to Phat Burger
Hybrid

Phat Burger

Phat Burger is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Flawless Flowers made from a genetic cross between Fatso x Han Solo Burger. Phat Burger has bubbly, bright green buds with dark green accents, winding auburn hairs, and a generous sprinkling of trichomes. Expect garlicky, gas goodness with a lemony, OG twist; upon inhalation, Phat Burger has a heady zing that dissipates to a smooth body high. It won Silver in both the Indoor THCa and Co-Dominant Terpene categories at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Phat Burger, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Phat Burger strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Aroused

Phat Burger strain helps with

  • Seizures
    50% of people say it helps with Seizures
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Glaucoma
    50% of people say it helps with Glaucoma
Phat Burger strain reviews2

October 19, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Anxious
This shit had me on ass like I took a perc 60😭
2 people found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Grabbed a cart from the dispo, cured resin, tastes like a wet plant so it might not be your favorite if you dont like the bud taste, but it its potent and smokes smooth as butter. Feel completely chilled out. 10/10
