ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Han Solo Burger
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Han Solo Burger
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.8 4 reviews

Han Solo Burger

Han Solo Burger

Home of the Burger genetics, Skunk House Genetics bred Han Solo Burger by crossing GMO Cookies and Larry OG. Offering a savory, funky, and spicy terpene profile, this strain not only tastes delicious but also looks beautiful with green and purple hues alongside gigantic stinky trichomes. Its potent high will tame any inability to relax. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Show all

Avatar for 034321
Member since 2019
Amazing flavor. Heavy body high. Great sedative properties too. Very impressed! One of the best strains in Colorado
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Find Han Solo Burger nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Han Solo Burger nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Second strain parent
GMO Cookies
parent
Strain
Han Solo Burger

Products with Han Solo Burger

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Han Solo Burger nearby.

Most popular in