ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Pheno 51
  4. Reviews

Pheno 51 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pheno 51.

Reviews

28

Avatar for Mikibyo
Member since 2020
This is a perfect daytime strain to ease anxiety and keep focused.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Marcusty
Member since 2020
By far one of my favorite strains. When first opening the container it was a massive gas smell that just smacked you in the face, taking a deeper inhale you could start to smell a bit sweeter notes. smoked it out of joint and sparkly clean bong, wasn't gassy when smoked like the smell but instead an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for 13Murphy74
Member since 2015
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Rxnapalm
Member since 2020
Helped with sleep quite a bit. Also felt very relaxed and happy. One of my favorites.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for Jfilippin
Member since 2019
This strain was one of the few strains where I felt an immediate head high. It gives you that feeling of zero g, and is a great pain reducer, especially for migraines.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for d2amusic
Member since 2019
This batch is about 28% THC. The high is nice. I find it helps my anxiety and mellows me out well. It's not the most amazing thing I've ever smoked but it's quite good and I would consider elite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for fibrogirlhelp
Member since 2018
Great strain for pain. Definitely takes you on a flight. I did not personally love the taste as I prefer more citrusy strains. But can’t argue with the effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings