stock photo similar to Philbo Baggins
Philbo Baggins
write a review
Philbo Baggins is a 2024 weed strain from the breeder Compound Genetics of California. Philbo Baggins is part of a lineup of crosses from Compound's award-winning Eye Candy (Biscotti x The Menthol) cultivar. Eye Candy is known for being super-blingy, big, and pretty. Philbo Baggins is a cross of Deadhead OG x Eye Candy. We're still learning more about Philbo Baggins so leave one of the first reviews.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Philbo BagginsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Philbo Baggins products near you
Similar to Philbo Baggins near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—