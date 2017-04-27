ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Deadhead OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Deadhead OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 527 reviews

Deadhead OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 40 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 527 reviews

Deadhead OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

A modern West Coast classic, Deadhead OG was created by master breeder Skunk VA of Cali Connection Seeds by crossing two already legendary strains, Chemdog 91 and the SFV OG Kush. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas of the SFV. Most users describe the high as cerebral and stimulating but with a relaxed body feel.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

390 people reported 3519 effects
Happy 57%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 33%
Stress 46%
Pain 36%
Depression 35%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

527

Show all

Avatar for four4beats
Member since 2014
This is a fun strain to consume in casual situations with friends, but in my experience would prefer not to use when work is needed to be done or focus is required. The effects I felt were an elevated mood, mild-to-strong body tingles and pain replacement (where any mild ache is replaced by a more e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Very fruity flower tasting musky a little Skunky, the strain is really great if you're looking for a not so overpowering had a not so overpowering body this is good for a lot of energetic more creative mind inducing. I would say there is a little bit of pain relief but mostly it's all mental deadhea...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Deadhead OG with emphasis on "OG." Rated five stars for its stimulating energy burst, and a slow to develop body relaxation. Deadhead is fast acting, and the OG doesn't defer too long before relaxation begins. I recommend this strain for late afternoon pick-me-ups, post-workout relaxation, stretchin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for jtevans70
Member since 2012
Hands down, my favorite strain and I've tried a lot. It's a preference but it's also because it's so damn good. I enjoy the overall experience -- taste, smoke, smell, buzz, medicinal effects -- when smoking "Deadhead" OG Kush." I use primarily to get a good night's sleep. There's no other strain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricSleepy
Avatar for VegasLullabies
Member since 2012
I love this strain. It was pretty potent, even for my high tolerance. Amazing pain relief, and definitely a night time med because it knocked me out! No real downsides, other than the normal dry mouth and munchies. Easy to hold in, and not a taste that's bad enough to keep you away from it. (again, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Deadhead OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Deadhead OG nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Strain
Deadhead OG
First strain child
Lemon Marmalade
child
Second strain child
Royal Chemdawg
child

Products with Deadhead OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Deadhead OG nearby.