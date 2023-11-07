'Picasso Black Label Flower is a bred-by-GDL masterpiece. One whiff reveals the heady aromas of juicy lemon zest from the Chem Brûlée(Copper Chem x Lemon Brûlée) side of the family tree, as well as Garlic Banger (Headbanger x HSB)’s potent gas and garlic terps. This daily driver smoke provides a potent, well-balanced high that will add some inspiration (and easy going relaxation) to any activity.' There are no reviews besides this one because this is an exclusive Colorado-only top-shelf slice of Heaven. 5% or less of Coloradans have been lucky enough to smoke this as GDL in general costs more than anything else in any given dispensary. You can normally get over a half pound (8 oz) of decent smoke for the price of one ounce of GDL. With that said, I am smoking some now and do find it to be a great daily driver. You can smoke it and not be too affected or high but still feel better than before. The smell curing in the jar is legendary like all GDL products. I start my morning with this, but will then roll up something heavier like GDL's Thunderdome or maybe even Amsterdam '97.